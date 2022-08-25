'A lifechanging experience': Ronald McDonald House opens inside Northwestern Prentice Women's Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a place that takes care of families at their greatest time of need.

And on Friday, a new Ronald McDonald House opens a new location inside Northwestern Prentice Women's Hospital.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot takes us inside and peaks to a family who knows firsthand how the charity transforms lives during a great time of need.

"We knew a little bit about the Ronald McDonald House and the charity and what it stood for and what they did, but to be there and to actually experience it has shed so much light on us personally about how truly awesome it is."

Husband and wife Dave and Anna Dickerson are talking about the support they've been receiving from Ronald McDonald House here at Grand and St.Clair in downtown Chicago.

They've been living here for the past six weeks since their son Miles was born at Northwestern Prentice Women's Hospital.

"When he first was born, we had no idea what to expect. We were actually expecting the worst," said his mother Anna Dickerson.

Miles has Noonan syndrome and cardiomyopathy. He's been in the neonatal intensive care unit, specializing in cardiac care at Lurie Children's Hospital after he was born three weeks early, on July 12th.

"It was such a relief not to worry about a commute," said his dad Dave Dickerson

Staying at the Grand and St. Clair location helped the couple be at Miles' bedside continuously. Now, the charity is opening another location downtown to help families like the Dickerson's be even closer to their babies in intensive care.

Inside the Ronald McDonald House at Northwestern Prentice Women's Hospital, there is the Family Respite Space. It's where families can share a meal, siblings can play in the play area, while parents are just steps away from their babies. The neonatal intensive care unit is steps away.

Five bedrooms will also be constructed at Prentice for families with a critical need to be by their newborn's side in the neonatal intensive care unit. The bedrooms are expected to be complete this October.

Holly Buckendahl is the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

"We save families, collectively about $10 million a year in hotel lodging and food and transportation services. We want them to focus on their sick child," Buckendahl said.

"It has been a lifechanging experience," Dave Dickerson said.

"We forever be grateful for Ronald McDonald. I don't know how we would have done it without them," added Anna Dickerson.

Local pediatric hospitals partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities to refer families in need. The organization relies on donations. Click here to find out how you can help.

