Pickup truck slams into Hobart, Indiana Chuck E. Cheese

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police continue to investigate a crash where a truck went into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Hobart, Indiana.

According to the fire department, it happened Tuesday morning when a pickup truck went off the road and into the Chuck E. Cheese on Rt 30.

Hobart Fire Department

The pickup truck caught fire and the driver was taken to an area hospital. The restaurant wasn't open at the time but the employees already there escaped unharmed.

December 20, 2022

