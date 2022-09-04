Trooper struck by alleged impaired driver in Hobart, Indiana

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) – A trooper was struck by an alleged impaired driver Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said around 3:40 a.m., the trooper performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of County Line Road.

While seated in his patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated, a black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix struck the car – pushing into the vehicle, a white 2010 Lexus, that had been pulled over.



The Lexus sustained minor damage and the driver was not injured, police said.

The trooper was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the Pontiac, identified as Angela Cabello, 32, from Portage, Indiana, was also transported to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.

Indiana State Police

Police say while at the scene of the crash, officers made observations that led them to believe that alcoholic beverages and/or illegal substances had been consumed by the driver.

A warrant for a blood draw was requested and later issued by a Lake County Court Judge. The results of that blood draw are currently pending.

The driver of the Pontiac was transported to the Lake County Jail for processing and is facing charges including operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

This is the fourth time in six months that a trooper assigned to the Lowell Post was struck, police said.

Police Department, Hobart Police Department, ISP Toll Road, Hobart Fire Department, and Ridge Towing assisted at the scene.

The Indiana State Police want to remind drivers who consume alcoholic beverages to seek alternative ways of transportation including ridesharing, such as Lyft or Uber, calling a friend for a ride, or designating a sober driver.