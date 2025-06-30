Tristate Tollway pothole damages cars; 2 lanes of southbound I-294 closed for emergency repair

A huge pothole on northbound I-294 damaged cars and led to two lanes being shut down for emergency repairs Monday morning.

The right two lanes of the Tristate Tollway are blocked past 95th for emergency repairs. SkyWatch was over the scene and saw a large rectangular pothole about the width of an entire lane that crews were addressing to repair.

Reports of cars being damaged began just before 9 a.m. Monday. SkyWatch saw at least nine cars along the side of the road with various types of damage, including flat tires. Crews were preparing to tow some of the cars.

What caused the huge pothole to open up was not immediately known, but crews were working to get it filled as quickly as possible.

How long the lanes are expected to remain closed was not immediately known.