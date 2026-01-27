Masked thieves smash door to break into Trinity Pub in Norwood Park

A group of masked thieves smashed the glass door at Trinity Pub in Norwood Park to break into the bar overnight.



Police said the burglary happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the 5900 block of N. Northwest Highway.

The bar's security cameras captured three men in face masks climbing in through the busted front door They go straight for the cash register, searching behind the bar for something to steal.

Police said it was unclear if the thieves made off with any property; the bar's owners told CBS News Chicago that nothing was taken.

An investigation by Area Five detectives is ongoing and no one is in custody. If you recognize the men in the video, contact Chicago police.