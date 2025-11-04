Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois, to close at end of 2025-2026 school year

Trinity Christian College in Chicago's southwest suburbs announced Tuesday that it is closing its doors for good at the end of the academic year.

The board of trustees has voted to close the 66-year-old religious college in Palos Heights, Illinois, a news release announced Tuesday. Trinity will hold its final commencement ceremony on May 8, 2026.

Trinity said it has tried its hardest to adjust its growth model and eliminate its deficit, but was hampered by post-COVID losses, persistent operating deficits, a decline in enrollment, increased competition for students, and shifting giving priorities by donors. After reviewing many options, the board voted on Monday to close the college.

"Our deepest commitment in this season is to care for our people, particularly our students, faculty and staff, as we mourn this ending. Trinity will provide advising, support and a multitude of resources to our students to help them complete their academic pursuits here or at other institutions," Jeanine Mozie, acting president of Trinity Christian College, said in a news release. "Our leadership team is deeply saddened, and we dedicate ourselves in service to the Trinity community until we close our doors."

For students who are not yet eligible to graduate, Trinity said it would make provisions in May for pathways forward in their education. Trinity said students have several options through teach-out and transfer opportunities to other Christian colleges, and these options will not impede their ability to graduate on time.

Faculty and staff will receive resources for moving to new jobs elsewhere, the college said.

Trinity College was founded in 1959, and offers more than 70 programs through bachelor's, master's, and adult degree completion courses.