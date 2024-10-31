Watch CBS News
Trick-or-treaters face wind advisory, thunderstorms on Halloween in Chicago

By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS) — Trick-or-treaters will face some scary temperatures and wind when they head out this evening. 

A wind advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. with gusts up to 45 mph. Strong thunderstroms are possible with the damaging winds. 

Temperatures will peak during the midday, to around 67 degrees, then drop to about 52 by the time trick-or-treating starts. 

Friday will be a sunny and much colder day with highs in the 50s. 

More rain arrives on Sunday with weekend highs in the low to mid 60s. 

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

