Travelers head to O'Hare with new fee in place for anyone without Real ID or passport

Travelers headed to O'Hare International Airport Sunday morning with a new fee in place for anyone traveling without a Real ID or passport.

On Sunday, Feb. 1, the Transportation Security Administration began imposing the additional charge on passengers without the enhanced identification to help offset the cost of extra screening.

Rather than turning travelers away at airport checkpoints, TSA said it planned to subject passengers without compliant identification — such as a Real ID or passport — to additional identity screening. The program, called ConfirmID, asks passengers without Real IDs to answer a series of questions about themselves to verify their identity.

This will also involve paying a $45 fine and getting to the back of the line and starting over.

A Real ID is a federally compliant state driver's license, learner's permit or nondriver ID card, identified by a black or gold star in the upper right corner. Earlier this month, the TSA said that passengers who don't have Real IDs should plan ahead to avoid delays at airports starting Sunday, when the agency rolls out its new ConfirmID program.

Acceptable IDs besides a real ID include a U.S. passport, a U.S. passport card, a Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler card, a permanent resident card, or a border crossing card.

The TSA also said it is accepting digital identification that includes Apple Digital ID, Clear ID, and Google ID Pass.

On Sunday morning, there did not seem to be too many people at O'Hare who didn't have their Ral ID or passport. Makayla Rediehs was prepared with her Real ID, but didn't know about the penalty.

"I did not know that. That's crazy. It's a lot of money," Rediehs said. "I saw all the signs, so I definitely got it. I didn't want to be behind."

Eric Anderson was excited to say he was prepared with his Real ID, but also little skeptical about the fee for those who don't have theirs.

"To me, that sounds like it's not all about security, because, you know, we were told we had to get the Real ID for security reasons, but then, if you don't have, well, you can just slide on by with 45 bucks," Anderson said. "So what do we got going on here?

The $45 fee will be sufficient for 10 days with a receipt. Anyone taking a trip longer than 10 days will find themselves paying $90 extra to travel both ways.

The Real ID Supercenter in Chicago's Loop is still taking walk-ins for anyone who needs one.