A new $45 fee for travelers without Real ID starts Feb. 1. Here's what to know.

Travelers who don't yet have a Real ID could face a new $45 fee starting Feb. 1, when the Transportation Security Administration will begin imposing the additional charge on passengers without the enhanced identification to help offset the cost of extra screening.

Rather than turning travelers away at airport checkpoints, TSA plans to subject passengers without compliant identification — such as a Real ID or passport — to additional identity screening. The program, called ConfirmID, asks passengers without Real IDs to answer a series of questions about themselves to verify their identity.

A Real ID is a federally compliant state driver's license, learner's permit or nondriver ID card, identified by a black or gold star in the upper right corner. Earlier this month, the TSA said that passengers who don't have Real IDs should plan ahead to avoid delays at airports starting Sunday, when the agency rolls out its new ConfirmID program.

"TSA ConfirmID will be an option for travelers that do not bring a Real ID or other acceptable form of ID to the TSA checkpoint and still want to fly," senior official performing the duties of deputy administrator for TSA Adam Stahl said in a Jan. 15 statement.

The TSA is still encouraging all flyers to obtain Real IDs, describing the fee as a fallback option. "To avoid delays or missed flights, all travelers should obtain a Real ID or another acceptable form of identification before heading to the airport," Stahl said.

Experts note that the ConfirmID program could slow the screening process for everyone, although it will help travelers without Real IDs to pass through security.

Here's what else to know about the $45 Real ID fee, and how to avoid paying it.

Who has to pay the fee?

Anyone without a Real ID, or a Real ID-compliant form of identification —such as a passport or DHS trusted traveler card — may be on the hook for the extra charge at airport security screening checkpoints across the U.S.

The TSA announced the new fee in December, saying at the time that it applies to "all passengers who do not present an acceptable form of ID and still want to fly."

The fee-based system validates a passenger's identity for 10 days, according to the TSA.

The ConfirmID process varies from airport to airport, the TSA noted. TSA has long relied on alternative methods of verifying flyers' identities, allowing customers who, for example, lose their IDs to fly.

"It's a longstanding policy. What has changed here is that they are now charging for it," said Julian Kheel, CEO and founder of Points Path, a provider of trip insights.

When do I pay the fee?

The TSA urged travelers to pay the fee online before arriving at the airport. The agency said it's working with third-party providers in the private sector to facilitate payment options.

If you don't have an acceptable form of ID, visit tsa.gov/ConfirmID before heading out the door before your trip. You'll receive a receipt by email, which should be presented to a TSA officer at airport security. The ConfirmID site accepts the following types of payments:

Bank account (ACH)

PayPal account

Venmo account

Debit or credit card

Travelers who don't pay ahead of time may encounter delays at the airport, increasing the risk of missing their flights. Travel insurance holders shouldn't expect their policies to cover these kinds of mishaps, according to Kheel.

The TSA says passengers can expect the whole process to take an extra 30 minutes, and should plan accordingly.

Am I Real ID compliant?

About 94% of travelers are Real ID compliant, according to the TSA. That means they hold either a Real ID or another form of acceptable identification, which includes a passport from any country. Kheel notes that many travelers may not be aware that they are in compliance, even if they have not yet obtained a Real ID.

"You may already have a Real ID substitute in your wallet and not even know it," he said.

You can check the TSA's full list of acceptable forms of ID to see if you might need to pay the fee.

The $45 charge isn't expected to be a big revenue generator for the TSA, given the high rate of compliance with the policy. It does, however, ensure that the cost of ID verification is covered by the traveler, not the taxpayer, according to the TSA.