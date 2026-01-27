Chicago Real ID Loop supercenter open for extended hours before $45 TSA fee kicks in Sunday

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is urging residents to get their Real IDs as soon as possible before TSA starts charging $45 for each person without compliant ID on Sunday.

The Transportation Security Administration announced in December they will start charging $45 on Feb. 1 for U.S. air travelers who are flying without a Real ID or other compliant form of identification, like a passport.

The fee verifies passengers for 10 days, and is designed to ensure travelers, not taxpayers, pay for the advanced verification system and extra screening needed for anyone flying without compliant identification.

The fee will now kick in on Sunday. Giannoulias is reminding residents that the downtown Chicago Supercenter is open for its final Saturday of expanded hours this week to help more people get a Real ID before the penalty goes into effect.

The Loop Supercenter will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and takes only walk-in appointments. Additionally, 500 additional Real ID appointments have been added to 15 DMVs around the state.

The Cook County Clerks' downtown office will also be open Saturday for extended hours, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Giannoulias said.

The downtown Real ID Supercenter is also open during weekdays for walk-in services.