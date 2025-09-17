More travelers passed through O'Hare in July 2025 than any month before, city says

More passengers traveled through O'Hare International Airport in July of this year than in any month in the 70-year history of the airport, the Chicago Mayor's office announced Wednesday.

Air traffic data published Wednesday by the Chicago Department of Aviation showed O'Hare welcomed a total of 8,263,448 passengers through its gates in July — topping the prior record set in July 2019. The figure represents an average of 266,000 passengers per day, the Mayor's office said.

"More travelers than ever are choosing Chicago — whether they're visiting our city or connecting to destinations across the globe," Mayor Brandon Johonson said in a news release. "The greatest city in the world deserves the world's greatest airport. I am grateful to the more than 46,000 O'Hare employees whose dedication and professionalism made this milestone possible."

O'Hare welcomed 48.3 million passengers in the first seven months 2025 — an increase of 6.4% over the same time period last year. In July, O'Hare recorded 78,054 takeoffs and landings, up 13.2% from July 2024, the Mayor's office said.

Through July, flight operations totaled more than 485,000 — up 10.9% over last year, the Mayor's office said.

The record-setting summer has been fueled both by travelers heading to and from Chicago and travelers who picked up connecting flights at O'Hare. All 10 of the busiest days ever for Transportation Security Administration screenings at O'Hare were this summer — with an all-time high reached on Monday, Aug. 4, the day after Lollapalooza ended, when 117,871 passengers went through security, the Mayor's office said.