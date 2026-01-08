Transgender employee files lawsuit against Chicago Cubs alleging discrimination, harassment

A transgender employee filed a federal lawsuit against the Chicago Cubs alleging sex-based and gender-based discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

In the lawsuit filed on December 27, the employee asserts she's been the victim of gender-based harassment, including being called "derogatory names" by her coworkers, "being misgendered" and "targeted with hostility."

The lawsuit states that the employee requested not to have to work with certain employees due to mistreatment but, despite this request, she was assigned to work with them.

The employee claims the organization did not take action to address her concerns about discriminatory conduct. The lawsuit details multiple retaliatory actions by and physical threats from coworkers.

According to the lawsuit, the employee wants compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees and front pay, among other requests.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Cubs for comment.