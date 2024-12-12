Watch CBS News
CTA Brown Line service running with residual delays after "track conditions"

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA Brown Line trains are running with residual delays following track conditions that suspended service on Chicago's North Side. 

Train services were operating only between Southport and the Loop for about an hour.

CTA said shuttle buses were requested between Kimball and Southport to provide connecting service to the area.

Riders were also advised to consider other services, including nearby bus routes or buses to other rail lines. The agency recommended using the #81 Lawrence and #82 Kimball buses.

The agency says service is resuming and to allow for extra time. 

