"Track conditions" disrupt CTA Green Line on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Green Line was suspended on the city's South Side late Thursday afternoon due to what the agency called "track conditions."

Video showed a train that appeared to be derailed.

Service on the Green Line was suspended between the Garfield stop in Washington Park and the Cottage Grove stop in Woodlawn. Trains were still running on the Englewood branch to Ashland/63rd, the CTA said.

The Chicago Transit Authority did not specify what "track conditions" meant. But video from Citizen app showed a Green Line train near the Cottage Grove terminal that seemed to be askew on the tracks and appeared to be derailed.

Shuttle buses have been pressed into use between the Garfield and Cottage Grove stops, the CTA said.

Cottage Grove is the last stop on what was formerly known as the Jackson Park branch of the Green Line, which runs over East 63rd Street and has been trimmed back a full mile over the past 45 years.

