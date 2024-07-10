Tow truck driver among two men killed in shootout on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed in a shootout in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said a 59 and 45-year-old were both shot in the 11300 block of South Lowe Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the 59-year-old man was operating a tow truck when he was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 45-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at Christ Hospital.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police are investigating.