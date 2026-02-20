Tornado touches down in Southern Illinois

Video posted to social media shows damage left behind after a tornado touched down in Southern Illinois.

Residents in Crawford County are cleaning up after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado during a severe weather event.

The Crawford County Sheriff reported several minor injuries, and at least 12 buildings were damaged.

A tornado was also caught on camera moving through Sullivan County in Indiana, near the Illinois state line. A post on social media shows the dark formation passing near the town of Carlisle.