Tornado touches down in Southern Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Elyssa Kaufman,
Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

Video posted to social media shows damage left behind after a tornado touched down in Southern Illinois.

Residents in Crawford County are cleaning up after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado during a severe weather event. 

The Crawford County Sheriff reported several minor injuries, and at least 12 buildings were damaged.

A tornado was also caught on camera moving through Sullivan County in Indiana, near the Illinois state line. A post on social media shows the dark formation passing near the town of Carlisle.

