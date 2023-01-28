Watch CBS News
Local News

'Toni Stone' debuts at the Goodman Theatre Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

'Toni Stone' at Goodman Theatre debuts tonight
'Toni Stone' at Goodman Theatre debuts tonight 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even with snowfall this weekend, baseball will take center stage at the Goodman Theatre starting tonight.

It's the Chicago debut of "Toni Stone" - the story of the first woman to play regularly in a men's professional baseball league.

The production focuses on the racist and sexist challenges she had to face on and off the field. The performance takes place on a baseball stadium set.

The performance starts at 8 p.m. and runs through Feb. 26.

Seats are still available for tonight's performance.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 8:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.