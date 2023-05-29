2-year-old girl accidentally shoots herself in the hand after finding gun in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old girl is injured after she accidentlly shot herself in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood Sunday evening.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the girl found a handgun and accidentally discharged the weapon, striking herself in the hand.
It happened in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrance around 6:15 p.m.
The girl was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
