Toddler Paradise Johnson missing from West Englewood, Chicago police say

Chicago police are looking for a toddler who has been reported missing from West Englewood.

Police said the girl, Paradise Johnson, who is 22 months old, was last seen in the 5600-block of South Marshfield on June 27.

Police believe she may be with her mother, Semaj J. Smith, and may need medical attention.

Paradise is described as a Black female with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, 2 to 2 ½ feet all and weighing 30 to 40 pounds.

If you know where Paradise Johnson is, call 911 or Area One Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.