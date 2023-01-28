Toddler, man shot while parking car in Back of the Yard

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue around 2 a.m.

Police say the man was parking his vehicle with the boy in the backseat when an occupant in a light green SUV fired shots.

The victim was able to drive to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the side of the body. The toddler was also listed in good condition with a graze wound to the left shoulder.

No arrests were made.