2 men indicted in string of armed robberies last month in Little Village and Humboldt Park

A second man has been charged in a string of armed robberies, including one in which the victim was kidnapped, last month in the Humboldt Park and Little Village neighborhoods.

Tmajhae Cole, 18, who was already in custody in a separate weapons case, has been indicted alongside 21-year-old Marquis Terry in a series of four robberies on Nov. 19.

Police said Cole and Terry both face multiple counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, kidnapping, and other charges.

Cole also faces multiple weapons charges, after he was caught in possession of a semiautomatic Glock handgun with an extended magazine and a laser sight without a valid FOID card or concealed carry license.

Police said the pair robbed four men at gunpoint in a span of less than 30 minutes on Nov. 19.

At 2:09 a.m., a 36-year-old man was driving in the 1700 block of North Keeler Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, when a vehicle stopped in front of him, and Cole and Terry got out and pointed guns at him. Police said the pair then pulled the victim out of his car, punched him multiple times in the face, and robbed him before fleeing the scene.

At 2:24 a.m., Cole and Terry robbed a 52-year-old man at gunpoint as he was walking in the 4100 block of West 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood. Police said they hit him in the head several times and stole his belongings.

A few minutes later, they pulled up alongside a 31-year-old man as he was walking in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue, flashed a gun, and hit him in the back of the head before robbing him.

At 2:34 a.m., police said the pair forced a 34-year-old man into a vehicle at gunpoint in the 2700 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, before driving him to several ATMS to try to withdraw cash using his phone. After finally getting cash from one of the ATMs, they also robbed him of his belongings and ran off, leaving him inside the vehicle.

That victim was able to escape and flag down police officers a short time later.

Terry was arrested on Dec. 4 after he was identified as one of the robbers. Cole was arrested hours after the robbery on weapons charges, and later indicted in connection with the robberies.

Both men were due back in court on Dec. 22, according to Cook County court records.