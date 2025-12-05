Watch CBS News
21-year-old man charged in multiple armed robberies, kidnapping

A man was charged in multiple armed robberies and a kidnapping in November. 

Chicago police said Marquis Terry, 21, was charged with a felony count of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated battery. 

Police said Terry was identified as a suspect in multiple armed robberies on November 19 in the following locations: 

  • 1700 block of N. Keeler Ave. at 2:09 a.m. 
  • 4100 block of W, 26th St., at 2:24 a.m.
  • 2800 block of S. Komensky Ave. at 2:27 a.m.

Police said Terry was also identified as the suspect in an aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery of a 34-year-old male on the same day, in the 2700 block of S. St. Louis Ave. 

Terry was taken into custody on Thursday and is expected in court on Friday for a detention hearing. 

