Titanic exhibit at Volo Museum floods on anniversary of sinking amid strong thunderstorms

In a spooky coincidence – or perhaps something more – the Titanic exhibit at the Volo museum flooded from Tuesday night's thunderstorms on the exact anniversary of the infamous ship's sinking.

The Volo Museum is located in the far northwest suburb it is named for, and is well known for reports by guests, employees and the family of owners of paranormal activity on the property.

Tuesday night's strong thunderstorms left plenty of flooding and damage in their wake. Volo Museum officials said their Titanic exhibit was affected by flooding as well, unexpectedly taking on water on the exact anniversary of its subject striking an iceberg and sinking: April 14, 1912.

Officials said this is only the second time the building has experienced any flooding in more than 40 years.

"The irony of any Titanic exhibit flooding is strange enough, but the fact that ours flooded on the exact anniversary of the Titanic's sinking is more than ironic; it's almost paranormal," said Jim Wojdyla, the museum's marketing director.

Staff discovered the flooding Wednesday morning and immediately took action to protect valuable displays and artifacts in the exhibit. Their collection includes authentic clothing and artifacts, and more than $6 million worth of vehicles owned by prominent passengers, like John Jackob Astor, Benjamin Guggenheim and Lady Duff Gordon.

Staff said inspections did not find any cracks in the foundation, broken pipes, roof leaks or obvious points of entry to explain the flooding.

The first time the building took on water was the same year the Titanic exhibit opened.