'Wouldn't be where I am': Despite setbacks, Tinley Park's Together We Cope helps people get back on their feet

Tinley Park's Together We Cope helps people get back on their feet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban organization is doing what it can to make sure everyone has a home.

Tinley Park's Together We Cope has had it's own setbacks in recent months, but CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how they are getting back on their feet.

"I don't know what I'll do without them. They are very very very understanding."

For more than 40 years, Together We Cope, a nonprofit organization, assists, empowers, encourages and advocates for people in need of food, shelter, clothing and referral information in times of crisis, helping clients like Annette Clark.

"Kathy made sure we ate and she made sure we had clothing. She helped me with my bills," Clark said.

They've helped more than 27,000 clients since 1982, like this woman, who's homeless and doesn't want her face shown or name known. She said the case workers reached out several times to check on her.

"They call me all different times of the day. One even called me at night. I was sleeping in my car as I was homeless. She called to check on me," she said.

"The thought of losing your home is extremely stressful. So Together We Cope tries to intervene before that happens. And we do that in a number of ways," Together We Cope's Executive Director Kathryn Straniero.

The organization provides a retail store, food pantry and housing programs scattered across the area. The retail store and food pantry was located near 170th and Oak Park Ave in Tinley Park, but the building caught on fire in November.

On top of that, in February, thieves stole the catalytic converter from their truck.

"I have to admit, I was a little sick to my stomach a lot of days," said Straniero.

But a donor stepped in and provided three empty units so they could continue to help clients.

"I wouldn't be where I am, said the woman.

Despite the fire, Together We Cope has revamped the building and is expecting to reopen May of this year. Last

year, one of the board members raised nearly $30,000 for the organization with a big Christmas light display on his block.

Thanks, Dominic! Kathryn Straniero, Together We Cope executive director, accepts a $28,000 donation from TWC board... Posted by Together We Cope on Tuesday, February 28, 2023