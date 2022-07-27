Tinley Park nonprofit recognized for years of service to those in need

Tinley Park crisis center answers prayers for those in need

TINLEY PARK (CBS) – What makes an outstanding business? Is it a healthy culture? Keeping the books in the black? Or customer service?

It's all those things and more at a Tinley Park nonprofit which was recently honored for work that goes well beyond 9 to 5.

You never know what goes on behind closed doors. In the home of a woman CBS 2 is calling Maria, years of abuse made it tough to leave.

Until it didn't.

"On that day, on that Sunday in March, just a few months ago, I said, 'I could no longer deal with it,'" Maria said.

CBS 2 is protecting her identity for her safety, because of her hope for a better life.

"I left with $100 in my bank account, and I left (without) the financial means to take care of myself or my son," she said.

We're happy to report Maria has found it, thanks to one of the first calls she made once out on her own to the Crisis Center for South Suburbia.

"They answered prayers before I could even pray them," she said.

Maria and her son found a place to land at the Tinley Park nonprofit. Within 30 days, they were in the apartment they call home today and the resources haven't stopped.

"I didn't realize that I was going to get so much support," she said.

This real-world work to change lives has been the Crisis Center's mission for over 40 years.

"As many people as possible knowing that we're here and how to get somebody connected to services is important," said Executive Director Pam Kostecki.

So it thrilled Kostecki and the rest of the staff to be recognized by Tinley Park's Chamber of Commerce with its Outstanding Chamber Business Award. It is awareness and recognition at a time when the need remains high.

"Just this fiscal year, we had 685 calls for emergency shelter, of which only about 16% were we able to handle," Kostecki said.

To meet demand, the crisis center is expanding, to be able to house more people. Later this year, they'll use state money to turn offices into more bedrooms.

It's rare that a nonprofit gets this kind of recognition from its business community, but it's acknowledging the impact of the Crisis Center's work.

"Can I tell you I feel more at peace than I've ever felt in my life right now?" Maria said.

Creating new chapters for people like Maria who took a leap and found them there to catch her.

"If someone can listen to my story, realize that there are places like the Crisis Center that can support you every step of the way, it just takes you to have the courage to love yourself enough and love your children enough to leave," Maria said.

Maria added she's in such a good place that she looks forward to giving back. She's planning to donate her own time as a volunteer at the Crisis Center.