Tinley Park man charged in deadly Orland Park hit-and-run crash last month

A man was charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orland Park last month.

Robert Barajar, 41, of Tinley Park, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless homicide, disobeying a traffic signal, and speeding 26 miles per hour over the posted limit.

Orland Park police said on May 31, around 3:13 a.m., the department was notified by Tinley Park police about a two-car crash that occurred at an intersection on the 15900 block of South Harlem Avenue.

Officers determined that Barajar's vehicle was heading southbound on Harlem Avenue when it hit another car, driven by a 23-year-old Romeoville resident heading westbound on 159th Street.

The 23-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois, where he died.

Police said after hitting the victim's car, Barajar ran from the scene on foot without rendering aid or notifying authorities of the crash.

Following an investigation into the crash, Barajar was identified as the driver involved. He was arrested without incident and charged.

Barajar was scheduled to appear at the 5th District Cook County Bridgeview Courthouse on Friday.