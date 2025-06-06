Watch CBS News
Local News

Tinley Park man charged in deadly Orland Park hit-and-run crash last month

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man was charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orland Park last month.

Robert Barajar, 41, of Tinley Park, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless homicide, disobeying a traffic signal, and speeding 26 miles per hour over the posted limit.

Orland Park police said on May 31, around 3:13 a.m., the department was notified by Tinley Park police about a two-car crash that occurred at an intersection on the 15900 block of South Harlem Avenue.

Officers determined that Barajar's vehicle was heading southbound on Harlem Avenue when it hit another car, driven by a 23-year-old Romeoville resident heading westbound on 159th Street.

The 23-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois, where he died.

Police said after hitting the victim's car, Barajar ran from the scene on foot without rendering aid or notifying authorities of the crash.

Following an investigation into the crash, Barajar was identified as the driver involved. He was arrested without incident and charged.

Barajar was scheduled to appear at the 5th District Cook County Bridgeview Courthouse on Friday.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.