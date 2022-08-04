Watch CBS News
Local News

Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert among performers headlining Windy City Smokeout this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Windy City Smokeout kicks off in Chicago's River West neighborhood  this weekend.

It's a party in the parking lot of the United Center and gates open at 2 p.m.

Willie Nelson and Family will headline Thursday night with Turnpike Troubadours. 

On Friday, you can see Tim McGraw and Saturday Sam Hunt. Miranda Lambert will close the festival. 

First published on August 4, 2022 / 6:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.