Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert among performers headlining Windy City Smokeout this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Windy City Smokeout kicks off in Chicago's River West neighborhood this weekend.

It's a party in the parking lot of the United Center and gates open at 2 p.m.

Calling it right now - we've got the best fest lineup of summer '22. Drop us a 🤠 if you agree.https://t.co/qSoCbLlPVo pic.twitter.com/yKMtyWi5pH — Windy City Smokeout (@WCSmokeout) July 11, 2022

Willie Nelson and Family will headline Thursday night with Turnpike Troubadours.

On Friday, you can see Tim McGraw and Saturday Sam Hunt. Miranda Lambert will close the festival.