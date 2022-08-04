Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert among performers headlining Windy City Smokeout this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Windy City Smokeout kicks off in Chicago's River West neighborhood this weekend.
It's a party in the parking lot of the United Center and gates open at 2 p.m.
Willie Nelson and Family will headline Thursday night with Turnpike Troubadours.
On Friday, you can see Tim McGraw and Saturday Sam Hunt. Miranda Lambert will close the festival.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.