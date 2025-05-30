Tickets on sale for Pope Leo XIV mass celebration at Rate Field

You can now get your tickets for a Pope Leo XIV mass and celebration at Rate Field being put on by the Chicago Archdiocese and hosted by the White Sox.

The pope, a lifelong White Sox fan and South Side native, will offer a special video message to the young people of the world at the event, with the Chicago faithful being the first to see it, the archdiocese said.

There will also be celebration, prayer and music and Cardinal Blase Cupich will be in attendance.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m., the program begins at 2:30 p.m. and the mass begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 14.

Tickets are $5 and on sale now through Ticketmaster.

When Leo was first named pope, a brief debate broke out between the Cubs and the Sox over which team could claim the pontiff for their own, but his brother, John Prevost, was quick to set the record straight.

"He's Sox, and then the radio announced Cubs, and that's not true," John Prevost told CBS News Chicago, adding that the new pope has been a White Sox fan "as long as I've known him."

The White Sox also recently installed art to mark the seat where Pope Leo sat during Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.