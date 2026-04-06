Tickets for Obama Presidential Center soon to go on sale

The Obama Presidential Center is opening June 19 — Juneteenth — and tickets will go on sale soon.

The Obama Foundation announced Monday that tickets for Founding Members will go on sale April 21, and tickets for the general public will follow on May 6.

The presidential center will be free to Illinois residents on Tuesday, with timed-entry tickets for residents being made available June 23.

Most of the Obama Center campus will be free — including the playground, Chicago Public Library branch, gardens, walking trails, artworks, and panoramic views of the surrounding South Side communities and Lake Michigan from the Sky Room.

Checking out all six levels of the Obama Center museum will cost $26.

The museum will include a full-scale replica of President Obama's Oval Office, where visitors can sit behind the Resolute Desk. It will also feature an exhibit showing off First Lady Michelle Obama's fashions throughout the administration, exhibits describing the achievements of the Obama administration, and some special short films.