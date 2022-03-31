Watch CBS News

Tickets now available for Prince: The Immersive Experience

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to go crazy as tickets go on sale Thursday for "Prince: The Immersive Experience."

This new look at his life and music debuts June 9 at the Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile.

Visitors will step inside the Purple Rain album cover, and tour 10 immersive spaces, including an audiovisual dance party designed by Prince's lighting and production designer.

Tickets start at $40.

First published on March 31, 2022 / 11:36 AM

