Another frigid morning before a warming trend in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Another frigid morning with lows in the single digits and sub-zero wind chills. 

On Thursday morning, wind chills drop as low as -15 degrees. Clouds decrease and the sun returns as highs climb into the 20s. Already feeling noticeably milder by the afternoon.

Thursday night will be the final frigid night with lows in the single digits and sub-zero wind chills. Temperatures eventually reach freezing by the weekend, for the first time in nearly six days. 

Several warmer than normal days are expected next week, in the 40s from Monday through Wednesday. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

