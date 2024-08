CHICAGO (CBS) — After a rainy start to the day, a clear and cooler day is ahead in Chicago.

High waves on Lake Michigan prompted a Beach Hazard Statement due to waves reaching 6 to 9 feet.

Some areas may see spotty showers, but a quiet and cooler day is ahead with highs in the 70s.

Pleasant weather for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.