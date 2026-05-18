Ground stop lifted at Chicago O'Hare Airport as morning thunderstorms roll through

A ground stop was lifted at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after a round of thunderstorms swept into the Chicago area Monday morning.

The strongest storms were expected possibly to bring gusty winds and small hail with the strongest storms.

Departures at O'Hare were under a ground stop due to the storms as of 7:45 a.m. The ground stop was lifted a little less than an hour later around 8:20 a.m.

Clouds and lingering rain may stick around into afternoon, which could limit how unstable the atmosphere becomes later in the day.

However, if enough sunshine develops south and east of I-55, scattered storms could strengthen during the afternoon with damaging wind gusts the main concern.

Gusty southwest winds outside of storms may also approach 40 mph with highs in 80s.

Another round of showers and storms is expected Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front moves through, followed by cooler, breezy, and quieter weather by midweek.

Additional rain chances return toward next weekend.