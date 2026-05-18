Watch CBS News
Local News

Ground stop lifted at Chicago O'Hare Airport as morning thunderstorms roll through

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon
Meteorologist
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.
Read Full Bio
Laura Bannon,
Josh Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A ground stop was lifted at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after a round of thunderstorms swept into the Chicago area Monday morning.

The strongest storms were expected possibly to bring gusty winds and small hail with the strongest storms.

Departures at O'Hare were under a ground stop due to the storms as of 7:45 a.m. The ground stop was lifted a little less than an hour later around 8:20 a.m.

Clouds and lingering rain may stick around into afternoon, which could limit how unstable the atmosphere becomes later in the day.

However, if enough sunshine develops south and east of I-55, scattered storms could strengthen during the afternoon with damaging wind gusts the main concern.

Gusty southwest winds outside of storms may also approach 40 mph with highs in 80s.

Another round of showers and storms is expected Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front moves through, followed by cooler, breezy, and quieter weather by midweek.

Additional rain chances return toward next weekend.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue