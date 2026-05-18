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Wind knocks over small plane, causes fuel spill at Midway International Airport

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

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A gust of wind this stormy Monday knocked over a small plane at Chicago's Midway International Airport and caused a fuel spill.

The Chicago Fire Department responded after the wind knocked over the plane at the airport on Chicago's Southwest Side.

No passengers were on board, and no one was injured.

Heavy storms pounded the Chicago area Monday, bringing torrential rain and strong winds and briefly prompting a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the area.

At Midway, a 79 mph wind gust was reported during the storms.  

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