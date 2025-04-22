Watch CBS News
Chance for thunderstorms Tuesday night in Chicago area

By Laura Bannon

Storms are possible on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. 

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Some of the strong storms in the evening may produce gusty winds and small hail. The chance for storms lingers into the night before ending early Wednesday.

It will be warmer on Wednesday with highs in the 70s. 

Warmer-than-normal temperatures in the 70s will continue through the end of the week, but they will be cooler near the lake each day.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms increases late Thursday into Friday. After that, skies clear, leaving a seasonable weekend with highs in the 60s. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

