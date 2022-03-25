Three women shot in South Shore drive-by

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three women were wounded Thursday night in a drive-by shooting in South Shore.

At 8:59 p.m., the women were sitting in a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Merrill Avenue when a silver sedan pulled up and someone inside shot them all.

One woman, 34, was shot in the right shoulder and back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Another woman, 44, was shot in the face and was taken to the same hospital, where she was stabilized.

The third woman, 32, was shot in the right leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives were investigating.