Three people shot, wounded in South Austin community
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were rushed to area hospitals Wednesday afternoon after a shooting int the South Austin community.
The shooting happened on Lake Street just west of Cicero Avenue.
Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County and a third was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Fire Department.
Crime scene tape was set up across Lake Street beneath the Chicago Transit Authority Green Line tracks.
Information from police was not immediately available.
