Three pedestrians hit by car near Guaranteed Rate Field, five more injured when car crashes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car struck a group of pedestrians in a hit-and-run outside Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday evening – sending three people to area hospitals.

Five more were injured when the car crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway soon afterward.

The car hit the pedestrians during the 6 p.m. hour outside the ballpark at 35th Street and Shields Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported the hit-and-run happened outside Gate 4 at the ballpark. First responders were able to reach the victims very quickly because they were already on site after gates opened.

The victims were crossing 35th Street at Shields Avenue when the vehicle plowed into pedestrians, Ramos reported.

The Fire Department said one person was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in very critical condition, while another was in serious condition at the same hospital. A third patient was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The White Sox were set to begin a game against the Texas Rangers at the ballpark at 7:10 p.m. It was not immediately learned whether the victims were there to attend the game.

Soon afterward, the car involved in the hit-and-run crashed into the median wall in the local lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 45th Street.

4500 on Dan Ryan five transports from vehicle involved at Sox Park. Ryan shut down in locals. pic.twitter.com/KB4LlOby5i — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 21, 2023

Five people were injured in the crash, and one person was seen being handcuffed at the scene.

Illinois State Police said one of these five people who was injured had been clinging to the car after it hit the pedestrians front of the ballpark.

Local lanes on the outbound Dan Ryan were shut down nearby.