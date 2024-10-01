Watch CBS News
3 men taken to hospital after being shot inside car in Roseland

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot inside a car in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Monday night. 

Just before 10 p.m., three men were inside a car, in the 9300 block of South Stewart Avenue, when shots were fired. 

Two of the men, both 28 years old, were taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. A 24-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Police have not released further details on what led up to the shooting. 

"Sitting home, this time, hearing gunshots, what sounded like a weapon with a switch which is a problem definitely and sure enough., end up with three people shot," street pastor Donovan Price said. 

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating. 

