Three District U-46 elementary schools closing at end of 2025-26 school year

3 District U-46 elementary schools have last "first day"

3 District U-46 elementary schools have last "first day"

3 District U-46 elementary schools have last "first day"

More than 33,000 students in the northwest suburbs have returned to class on Monday.

It's the first day for kids in kindergarten through high school in District U-46, which is the second-largest public school district in Illinois.

Unfortunately, it will be the last first day for three of the district's schools.

Washington and Lowrie Elementary, both located in Elgin, and Hanover Countryside Elementary in Streamwood will close after the school year.

The district is replacing older buildings after a successful bond proposal in 2023. According to the district, it's to provide equitable access to learning environments that support academic success.

Preschool students in the district will return to classrooms on Aug. 18, the same day as Chicago Public Schools students.