Brawl breaks out at graduation ceremony for Thornwood High School in South Holland

A weekend graduation turned into chaos in the south suburbs, as Thornwood High School's commencement was disrupted when guests started fighting and police had to step in.

The graduation was held outside and the windy conditions should have been all the class of 2026 should have worried about, but instead people in the stands started fighting, bringing the happy ceremony to an abrupt halt.

Seniors at Thornwood could not keep their attention on the stage after a brawl broke out while their names were getting called.

South Holland city leaders said "a physical altercation occurred among a group of attendees" during the graduation ceremony on Sunday at the Thornwood football field.

Video of the ceremony shows several people running, throwing punches, including someone in a cap in gown.

Parents and friends in the stands tried waiting out the commotion. Many wanted to see their senior cross the stage, but some parents said, despite having security at the graduation, they did not feel safe sticking around.

Video shows many graduates leaving the ceremony after the brawl began.

South Holland leaders said this doesn't reflect the community, "so it was disheartening that, at such a meaningful occasion dedicated to honoring the achievements of our young people, the actions of a few guests disrupted what should have been a joyful milestone."

Police detained several people at the graduation, but no one was arrested or charged, and no one was seriously injured in the melee.

The village said, "We are grateful that the situation was resolved quickly and without serious incident."

City leaders said the graduation ceremony did continue, but some parents said they did not even announce the graduating class to the crowd.