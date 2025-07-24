Third human case of West Nile virus in Illinois reported in DuPage County

A third human case of West Nile virus in Illinois has been reported, this time in DuPage County.

The DuPage County Health Department confirmed the case on Thursday.

The department said the individual is a Glen Ellyn resident in their 50s, and the onset of symptoms was mid-July.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first confirmed in June that a person downstate, specifically in Southern Illinois, was hospitalized due to complications of the virus.

The second was confirmed in Lake County on July 16. The resident was said to be in their 70s and became ill earlier in the month.

Symptoms of West Nile virus

While most people infected with the virus do not feel sick, about one in five will develop a fever and flu-like symptoms. Other symptoms include body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Severe illness can occur in about one in 150 people and is most likely to occur in people over age 55 or with weakened immune systems.

How to prevent it

West Nile virus is spread to people from infected mosquitoes, most commonly in the summer. Eight out of 10 people infected do not develop symptoms, according to the CDC.

Residents are also reminded to practice the three "R's"– reduce the number of mosquitoes and remove containers outside that hold water, repel mosquitoes by using insect repellent, and report areas where water sits for more than a week.

There are no medications to treat the virus. The only way to combat the virus is to prevent mosquito bites.