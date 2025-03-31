Third child dies after house fire in Carpentersville, Illinois

A third child has died following Sunday morning's house fire in Carpentersville, Illinois.

A friend said the third child, a 2-year-old boy, was rushed to the hospital and treated overnight but later died.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kingston Circle. When crews arrived, four people were in the burning home, but it was too late to save two other boys inside.

The friend said all three kids were sleeping and trapped in the basement when the fire started.

The two other boys died in the fire. Their ages were not yet released.

One other person remains hospitalized. Two others at the scene refused treatment.

Fire officials said animals were also inside the home. Two dogs were also found dead inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A makeshift memorial to honor those three boys was created in front of the home. The village will announce how the community can help the fire victims.