2 children die, 2 people injured in fire in Carpentersville, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

Two children and two dogs died Sunday morning in a fire in Carpentersville, Illinois, northwest of Chicago.

The call for the fire came in around 9:30 a.m. The Carpentersville Fire Department said they arrived at the burning house in the 1700 block of Kingston Circle to find six people inside.

Two children died in the fire, according to the fire department. Two other people were taken to the hospital, and two others refused treatment at the scene, the fire department said.

There were also animals inside the house, and two dogs were found dead, the fire department said.

The fire department said the cause of the fire was unknown Sunday afternoon.

