Thieves target law enforcement vehicles, steal equipment on Chicago's North Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued an alert after thieves burglarized multiple law enforcement vehicles on the city's North Side.

The burglaries happened during the early morning hours in the Edison Park neighborhood – two of which happened on Saturday.

Police said the thieves targeted several law enforcement vehicles in order to steal equipment. They gained access by breaking into the driver's or passenger's side rear window.

Incident times and locations:

7100 block of North Oleander Ave. on July 21, between 1:45 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

6400 block of North Northwest Highway on Aug. 3, at 2:36 a.m.

7400 block of North Harlem Avenue on Aug. 3, at 2:40 a.m.

Police were not able to provide a description of the offender(s).

The public is advised to:

Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

If possible, secure vehicles inside a garage or park in a well-lit area with heavy pedestrian/vehicle traffic.

Install surveillance cameras and ensure that they are functioning and recording.

Pay special attention to any suspicious people or vehicles loitering in the area.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with any information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.