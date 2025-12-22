Thieves steal cash register, safe from family-owned restaurant in Harvey, Illinois

A restaurant owner in Harvey, Illinois, arrived at her business on Monday and found it had been broken into, with the cash register and safe inside gone.

Pacific Submarine, located off 159th Street and Page, has served the community for more than 30 years.

The owner said she came in for work, saw the door was broken, and then noticed the stolen items.

Friends of the owners said their family has faced hardships. The owner survived a stroke while her business struggled to survive through the pandemic.

"She has gone through a lot in this city. She has brought a lot to this city. She started her dream, her and her husband, here. They need our help to stay in business and to come back strong," Annette Smith said.

Another member of the community set up a GoFundMe for the family for anyone who is looking to help.