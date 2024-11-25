Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves steal ATM from Chicago East Side Family Dollar store

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

ATM stolen from East Side Family Dollar store
ATM stolen from East Side Family Dollar store 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of thieves stole an ATM from a Family Dollar store early Monday morning on the city's East Side. 

The burglary happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 106th Street.

Chicago police said the group broke the side window of the store, went inside, and removed the ATM. 

They left the scene, heading westbound in an SUV with another dark vehicle following them.

As of Monday, no arrest was made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.