Thieves steal ATM from Chicago East Side Family Dollar store

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of thieves stole an ATM from a Family Dollar store early Monday morning on the city's East Side.

The burglary happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 106th Street.

Chicago police said the group broke the side window of the store, went inside, and removed the ATM.

They left the scene, heading westbound in an SUV with another dark vehicle following them.

As of Monday, no arrest was made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.