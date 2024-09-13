Watch CBS News
Thieves caught on video making off with 3 Corvettes at Joliet, Illinois dealership

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- With the roar of engines, burglars were caught on video taking off with at least three Corvettes in Joliet this week.

The owner of Motor Cars of Chicago Auto Mall, at 3301 Essington Rd. in Joliet, said three men came onto the lot at 2 a.m. Thursday, and managed to get away with three Corvettes.

Joliet police said they also discovered three more Corvettes' driver's side windows had been shattered during the heist.

It is believed the thieves somehow obtained clean copies of the keys to the cars.

Motor Cars of Chicago is offering a $5,000 reward for each car stolen.

They estimate the total value of the vehicles in just over $250,000.

Jermont Terry
jermontterry-new.jpg

Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

