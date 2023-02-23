Watch CBS News
Local News

Thief shoots open door while attempting to flee from Uptown jewelry store, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Thief shoots glass door while attempting to flee Uptown jewelry store
Thief shoots glass door while attempting to flee Uptown jewelry store 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a thief shoots open a glass door while attempting to steal jewelry from a store in Uptown Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street around 2:35 p.m.

Police say an unidentified man entered the jewelry store and asked to see a piece of merchandise. Once the offender had the item in his possession, he proceeded to the front door and attempted to flee.

The thief was unable to open the door and proceeded to shoot the glass with his firearm - causing the glass to shatter, police said.  

The offender then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 6:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.