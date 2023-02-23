Thief shoots open door while attempting to flee from Uptown jewelry store, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a thief shoots open a glass door while attempting to steal jewelry from a store in Uptown Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street around 2:35 p.m.

Police say an unidentified man entered the jewelry store and asked to see a piece of merchandise. Once the offender had the item in his possession, he proceeded to the front door and attempted to flee.

The thief was unable to open the door and proceeded to shoot the glass with his firearm - causing the glass to shatter, police said.

The offender then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.