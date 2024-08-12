Search on for thief who enters through window, snoops around homes on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday were asking for help from the public in finding a man who has been getting into people's homes in the dead of night in the Norwood Park neighborhood, and taking their property.

In each of four incidents, police said, the thief has gotten in through windows and traipsed around the victims' homes while they were sleeping—taking their cellphones and wallets. Each time, he has left out a side door.

The burglaries all happened at the following times and locations this past Saturday:

At 3:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of North Newland Avenue.

At 3:51 a.m. in the 5200 block of North Newland Avenue again.

At 4:11 a.m. in the 6900 block of West Farragut Avenue.

At 5:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of West Foster Avenue.

The thief is described as an African American man between 50 and 55 years old, standing 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He was wearing all dark clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394.